CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 24,902 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.7% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.89. 24,623,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,557,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.