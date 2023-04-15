CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 466 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up about 1.4% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BNP Paribas raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.81.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.95. 678,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $242.27. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.