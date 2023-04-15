CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $33,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.27.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.35. 1,084,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,281. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

