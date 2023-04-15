CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $30.94 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 940,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up approximately 3.6% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Williams Companies worth $30,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,226,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after acquiring an additional 196,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE WMB traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $30.39. 6,877,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,704,944. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 106.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.