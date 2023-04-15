CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $5.17 Million Stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 445,229 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Himax Technologies worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HIMX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.06. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.