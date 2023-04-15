CapWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of WestRock worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in WestRock by 1,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in WestRock by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WestRock stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $30.18. 1,269,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,764. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Citigroup upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

