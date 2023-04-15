Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Trading Up 6%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 183,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,032% from the average daily volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Carbon Streaming Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

