Cardano Reaches Market Cap of $15.84 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $15.84 billion and $625.42 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,106.70 or 0.06918410 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00063912 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00020722 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00040557 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003074 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,677,745,727 coins and its circulating supply is 34,777,538,277 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.