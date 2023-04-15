Castleview Partners LLC Acquires 142 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $178.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

