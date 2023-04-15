Castleview Partners LLC Acquires 195 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 152.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,019,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,733,000 after acquiring an additional 47,753 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $161.59 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.