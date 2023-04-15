Castleview Partners LLC Acquires 4,591 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 136.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 128.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Nomura Instinet raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Vipshop Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VIPS opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

