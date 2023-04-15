Castleview Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in CarMax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in CarMax by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 8.3% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

