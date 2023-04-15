Castleview Partners LLC Invests $63,000 in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,073 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after acquiring an additional 248,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,141 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $246,921,000 after acquiring an additional 221,449 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,519 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

PFGC stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,970 shares of company stock valued at $116,801 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

