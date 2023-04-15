Castleview Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 129.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 284,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,003,000 after purchasing an additional 160,526 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 260.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 104,966 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 35.2% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 154.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 9,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total value of $1,037,113.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,574.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,357 shares of company stock worth $8,726,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H stock opened at $111.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $125.07.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on H shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

