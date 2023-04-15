Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Down 79.5% in March

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the March 15th total of 743,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBIO. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 189,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 135,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 38.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 304,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

CBIO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. 261,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,250. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.89. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

