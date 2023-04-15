Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.3% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.59.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.62 and a 200-day moving average of $227.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

