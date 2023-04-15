Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Up 776.5% in March

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 776.5% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 691,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cavitation Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CVAT remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 195,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,954. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Cavitation Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06.

Get Cavitation Technologies alerts:

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Cavitation Technologies, Inc engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement.

Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.