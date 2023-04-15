Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Up 776.5% in March

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 776.5% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 691,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cavitation Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CVAT remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 195,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,954. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Cavitation Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06.
Cavitation Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cavitation Technologies (CVAT)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.