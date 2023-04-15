CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CDTi Advanced Materials Price Performance
CDTi Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.
CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile
