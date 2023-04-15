CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CDTi Advanced Materials Price Performance

CDTi Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials technology for the emission catalyst, industrial catalyst, and electrocatalyst markets. It caters to automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, distributors, integrators and retrofitters. Its products include exhaust control systems, fuel borne catalysts, and catalyst products.

