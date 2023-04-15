Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Shares Up 23.5%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 23.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.52. 15,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 306% from the average session volume of 3,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Ceconomy Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.

Ceconomy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. The firm’s brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.