Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 391.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.84. 3,325,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,907. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $122.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

