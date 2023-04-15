Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11,243.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,430,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,185,000 after buying an additional 3,400,274 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 139.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,296,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 755,793 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,075,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 139,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,455.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 946,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 920,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,789,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

CGXU traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. 342,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,044. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.