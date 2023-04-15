Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF makes up about 0.8% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,552,000.

Get Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF alerts:

Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF Price Performance

DFND stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.76. The company had a trading volume of 99 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.34. Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $28.60.

Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF Profile

The Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (DFND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are likely to increase dividends, while shorting those that are unlikely to do so. At rebalance, the fund is 75% long, 25% short.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.