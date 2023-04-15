Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,983,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,933. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average is $105.65.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

