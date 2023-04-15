Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

IEFA traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,248,960 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

