Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,450 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,703,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IXJ traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.00. The stock had a trading volume of 124,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,763. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.77. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $89.70.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.