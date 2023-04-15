Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,712 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 226.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000.
iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IOO traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $71.54. The company had a trading volume of 81,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,831. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.87. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $58.45 and a 12-month high of $75.47.
About iShares Global 100 ETF
iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.