Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $41.16 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC on major exchanges.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,238,227 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

