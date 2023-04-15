Chain Trading Down 6.6% This Week (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Chain has a market capitalization of $93.56 million and $9.11 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chain has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chain Profile

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

