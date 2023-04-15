Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Bought by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1,800.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 152,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000.

Chart Industries stock opened at $127.80 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 224.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $35,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 2,375 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

