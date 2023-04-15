Chatham Capital Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,994 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 898.5% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.81.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $130.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.70. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

