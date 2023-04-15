Chatham Capital Group Inc. Invests $212,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC opened at $165.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.41. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.