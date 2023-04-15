Chatham Capital Group Inc. Purchases 77 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $414.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $404.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.95. The stock has a market cap of $311.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

