Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Cut to $104.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHK. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

