China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CIADY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.32. 7,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,649. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $55.50.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

