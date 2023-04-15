China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
China Mengniu Dairy Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CIADY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.32. 7,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,649. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $55.50.
China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile
