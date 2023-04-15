CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.81

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.81 and traded as high as $30.13. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 104,607 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIR. StockNews.com raised CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CIRCOR International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.31 million, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91.

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $214.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 30.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CIRCOR International by 453.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 74.9% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 69,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 24.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,419,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after acquiring an additional 275,749 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 74,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 30.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 669,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 157,018 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and marketing differentiated technology products and sub-systems for the defense markets. It operates under the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment is involved in the production of valves, pumps, electric motors, kinetic switches, high pressure pneumatic regulators and subsystems, and electromechanical assemblies.

