Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,966 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $43,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. 12,360,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,638,714. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

