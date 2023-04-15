Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Down 77.0% in March

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the March 15th total of 18,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

CZWI remained flat at $10.70 during trading on Friday. 4,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $112.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

