Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Short Interest Up 500.0% in March

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Clean Coal Technologies Trading Up 5.3 %

CCTC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 4,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415. Clean Coal Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

About Clean Coal Technologies

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development of commercially viable and scalable coal dehydration technology. Its technology portfolio includes Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. Pristine is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter, rendering a cleaner thermal coal. Pristine-M is a low-cost coal dehydration technology.

