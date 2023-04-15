Clearstead Trust LLC Acquires 263 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,531,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $98.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.64 and a 200 day moving average of $97.06. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

