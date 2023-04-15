Clearstead Trust LLC Buys Shares of 1,001 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 202.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,734,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,663 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 403.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 994,335 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.97.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

