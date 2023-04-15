Clearstead Trust LLC Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.17.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.