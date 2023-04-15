Clearstead Trust LLC Trims Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Clearstead Trust LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 168.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $18.44 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $26.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

