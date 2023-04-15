Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GLO opened at $4.89 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.18.

Insider Transactions at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In other news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $217,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 149,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,661.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,728,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90,025 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.