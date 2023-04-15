Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

GLO stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.18.

Insider Activity at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In other Clough Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $217,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 149,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,661.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 127,121 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $507,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 18,062 shares during the period.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Featured Stories

