Clover Finance Market Cap Achieves $28.61 Million (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0672 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $28.61 million and approximately $198,447.88 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 425,727,146 coins and its circulating supply is 221,774,956 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clv.org. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

