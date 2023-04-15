Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 54.25 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 54.25 ($0.67). Approximately 9 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.75 ($0.67).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £248.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

In related news, insider Damian Gammell sold 46,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,540 ($68.61), for a total value of £2,575,933.80 ($3,190,010.90). 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

