Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Position Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,720 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.12% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $29,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.25. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $60.19.

CCEP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

