Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

CTSH opened at $60.04 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average is $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

