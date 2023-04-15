Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5,600.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,198,711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177,681 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 1.5% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $20,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,512,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,499,377,000 after acquiring an additional 273,391 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $818,806,000 after acquiring an additional 486,853 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,430,266 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $426,794,000 after acquiring an additional 865,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,708,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,027. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.56. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $88.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

