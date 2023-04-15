Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Holdings Trimmed by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,113 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $49,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherent in the third quarter worth $1,312,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 4.0% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Coherent by 2.8% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coherent by 36.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IIVIP traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,117. Coherent Corp. has a one year low of $141.47 and a one year high of $304.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.31 and its 200-day moving average is $169.84.

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

